Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.