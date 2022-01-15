Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $99.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

