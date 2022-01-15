MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

