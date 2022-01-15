Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

