Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $324,161 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

