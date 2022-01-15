Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter Acquires 8,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

