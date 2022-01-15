Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter Acquires 8,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LNDC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
