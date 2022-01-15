CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 21.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.