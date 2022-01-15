Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,159 shares of company stock worth $3,790,514 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

