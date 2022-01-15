Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0641 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $38,476.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

