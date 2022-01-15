Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) to Issue $10.00 Dividend

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $506.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $346.68 and a 12-month high of $520.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.50.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

