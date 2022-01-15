aWSB Price Down 7.1% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $221,239.44 and $2,159.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.19 or 0.00084112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

