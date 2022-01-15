BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

