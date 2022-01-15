ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 63,200 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN stock opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.36.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

