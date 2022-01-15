ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 63,200 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.
ECN stock opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.