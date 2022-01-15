Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

