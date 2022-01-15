IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

