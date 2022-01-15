New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

NEWR stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

