Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

