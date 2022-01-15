Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

