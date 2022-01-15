SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $468.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

