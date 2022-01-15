Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

SRRK stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $710.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

