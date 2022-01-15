Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 45.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

