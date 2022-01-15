Robert W. Baird Upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

