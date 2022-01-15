Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.33. 11,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of research firms have commented on API. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

