Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

