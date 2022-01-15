American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds to persist through 2023, which is set to induce lost revenues. The company’s third-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $245 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in the upcoming quarters, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt to- capital ratio of 0.88 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.