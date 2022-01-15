American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds to persist through 2023, which is set to induce lost revenues. The company’s third-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $245 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in the upcoming quarters, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt to- capital ratio of 0.88 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”
AXL opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.