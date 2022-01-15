Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

