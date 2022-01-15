Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 2069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

