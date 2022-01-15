Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FISV. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.41.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.