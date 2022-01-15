HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

