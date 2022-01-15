Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Up 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 1,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Afya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

