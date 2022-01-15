Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Up 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 1,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Afya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
