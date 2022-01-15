Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after buying an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.