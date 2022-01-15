Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pool by 51.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $494.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.37. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

