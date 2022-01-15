Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

