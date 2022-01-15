Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 238.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 15.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.