The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. FMR LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SSP stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

