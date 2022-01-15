Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 356,067 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $178.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

