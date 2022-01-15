Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,771 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.32% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $883.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

