Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Belden worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.