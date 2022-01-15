CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.