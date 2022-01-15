Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

CERE stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

