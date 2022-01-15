Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

NYSE IVR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170,555 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

