Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $43.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

