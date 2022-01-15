PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.