Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

