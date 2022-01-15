Brokerages Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

