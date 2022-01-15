Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.34 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

