Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.36 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of John Bean Technologies worth $31,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,362. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

