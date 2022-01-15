Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Snap stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,329.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 967,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 900,198 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 195,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

