PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

