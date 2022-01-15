Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

SRC stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

